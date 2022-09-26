Lockett (shoulder) racked up nine receptions (10 targets) for 76 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to Atlanta.
Lockett suffered a shoulder stinger during the contest, but he was able to return and was not listed as an official injury by head coach Pete Carroll after the loss, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see the speedy wideout pop up on the injury report leading up to Sunday's tilt against the Lions. Lockett currently leads the Seahawks in receptions (21) and yards (211), making him a solid fantasy option with more value in PPR formats heading into Week 4.