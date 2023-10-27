Lockett (hamstring) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lockett likely will be a limited participant Friday after missing practice entirely Wednesday and Thursday. Still, Lockett's return to practice in some capacity gives him a shot to play Sunday. With the Seahawks and Browns kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET, fantasy managers could have a game-time decision on their hands. The combination of a hamstring injury and a matchup with Cleveland's excellent secondary isn't ideal even if Lockett ends up playing and is able to handle his usual snap workload.