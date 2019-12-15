Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Puts up boom performance

Lockett caught eight of nine targets for 120 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

Lockett was disappointing over the previous three games, totaling just five receptions for 81 yards. The fifth-year wideout admitted after the game that he's still feeling sick and is down 10 pounds, according to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, but Lockett looked as explosive as ever with his fourth 100-yard performance of the year while finding the end zone for the first time since Week 9. Lockett's boom-or-bust tag will continue to follow him, but fantasy owners should feel confident deploying him again Week 16 against the Cardinals, who have struggled to the tune of 294.2 passing yards allowed per game -- the worst in the league.