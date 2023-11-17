Lockett (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Listed on Seattle's injury reports for the past month, Lockett will enter the weekend with a designation for the second time. The first time was Week 8, when he ended up catching eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown against an excellent Cleveland secondary. He seems more likely than not to play at this point, though an upcoming Thursday matchup with San Francisco in Week 12 could perhaps inspire the Seahawks to be more cautious than normal.