Lockett (hand) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Lockett practiced Thursday, on a limited basis, for the first time since undergoing surgery Dec. 19 to address a broken index finger. He's more likely to drop the ball or fumble if he plays, but the Seahawks could use him even at less than 100 percent as they battle for a playoff spot. Their inactive list could be the subject of a lot of focus ahead of Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff, as RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) and WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder/wrist) also are listed as questionable.