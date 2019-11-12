Play

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Questionable to return

Lockett suffered a lower leg injury Monday against the 49ers and is questionable to return, Liz Matthews of The Seahawks Wire reports.

Lockett began overtime on the sidelines with his helmet off, so it appears unlikely that he'll be returning to the field Monday night. He has three receptions for 26 yards in the contest. Look for him to be re-evaluated when the team resumes practice later this week.

