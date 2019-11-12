Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Questionable to return
Lockett suffered a lower leg injury Monday against the 49ers and is questionable to return, Liz Matthews of The Seahawks Wire reports.
Lockett began overtime on the sidelines with his helmet off, so it appears unlikely that he'll be returning to the field Monday night. He has three receptions for 26 yards in the contest. Look for him to be re-evaluated when the team resumes practice later this week.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Cleared for Monday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Limited by hip issue•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Explodes for 152 yards, two scores•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Piles up 100 yards•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores team's only touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Registers 75 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...