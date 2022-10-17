Lockett recorded two receptions on five targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Cardinals.

Lockett had his quietest game of the season and failed to top 75 yards for only the second time in six matchups. Geno Smith was slowed by the Arizona offense but also spread the ball to a wide range of receivers, as seven Seahawks pass catchers received multiple targets. Despite his down performance, Lockett has earned at least eight targets in three of six games on the campaign, and he should have a strong chance to bounce back in Week 7 against the Chargers.