Lockett caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

Lockett was largely held in check besides an 18-yard reception in the second quarter. In fact, with teammate DK Metcalf going for 10 catches on 13 targets for 177 yards, Lockett was left with a tie for his season low in targets. The speedster's yardage total was indeed his worst thus far, so he'll aim to bounce back in his usual fine fashion in Week 13 versus the Giants.