Lockett (hamstring) had four receptions on five targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Cardinals.

Seattle was without the services of top wideout DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) on Sunday, pushing Lockett into the No. 1 role after overcoming a minor injury of his own. The veteran saw his targets decrease to five against Arizona after averaging seven over his previous six contests this season. Lockett gave way to rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo, who each scored a touchdown while catching four passes a piece in a combined effort to replace the team's star offensive player. It sounds like Metcalf had a legitimate shot to suit up Sunday, so Lockett should resume his usual No. 2 role against the Browns assuming the former can return in Week 8.