Lockett caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.

Seattle never trailed in the game, so Geno Smith didn't have to look Lockett's way downfield as the Seahawks stayed on schedule with a mix of runs and short passes. Lockett's four targets tied for second on the team with Noah Fant behind DK Metcalf's seven. All of Seattle's top pass-catchers could see more volume in Week 2 against the 49ers if the Seahawks fall behind as expected.