Lockett had four receptions (five targets) for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-26 win over the Vikings.

Lockett was only able to do work on underneath routes against the Vikings since they kept two deep safeties for nearly the entire contest. The one deep shot Russell Wilson took toward Lockett wasn't synced up and resulted in the lone incompletion between the two. DK Metcalf's emergence as a star wideout has hurt Lockett over the past couple of weeks, but the speedy veteran remains involved and should have better weeks like we saw earlier in the season. Fantasy managers who roster Lockett will have to look for a replacement in Week 6 with Seattle entering its bye week.