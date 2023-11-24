Lockett secured three of five targets for 30 yards in the Seahawks' 31-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.
Lockett tied DK Metcalf with the team lead in receptions while checking in second in targets. The speedy veteran also had the ball taken from him by the 49ers' Ambry Thomas for Geno Smith's one interception of the night, and his yardage total was his lowest since Week 1. It doesn't get any easier for the Seahawks offense in Week 13, as they face the Cowboys on the road in a Thursday night matchup.
