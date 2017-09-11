Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Quiet season opener at GB
Lockett caught one of three targets for eight yards Sunday in a season-opening loss at Green Bay.
Lockett was wide open on a would-be long bomb, but Russell Wilson overthrew him. Other than that, he didn't get many opportunities as the Seahawks' offense was inept. Lockett only played 26 snaps (Paul Richardson played 41), but he looked healthy on his kickoff (3 for 91) and punt returns (1 for 7). Expect him to get more snaps in Week 2 as he continues to overcome last year's season-ending broken leg.
