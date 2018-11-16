Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Records 71 receiving yards

Lockett caught all five targets for 71 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.

Lockett caught two passes, combining for 34 yards, for first downs on the Seahawks' game-winning drive, but he failed to find the end zone for the third time in four weeks. Although Lockett led the team in receiving yards, Doug Baldwin is heating up with 10 targets in this matchup and could cut into Lockett's production moving forward. Lockett has a more-favorable matchup versus in Week 12 versus the Panthers, who have allowed 22 passing scores this year.