Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Records 71 receiving yards
Lockett caught all five targets for 71 yards in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers.
Lockett caught two passes, combining for 34 yards, for first downs on the Seahawks' game-winning drive, but he failed to find the end zone for the third time in four weeks. Although Lockett led the team in receiving yards, Doug Baldwin is heating up with 10 targets in this matchup and could cut into Lockett's production moving forward. Lockett has a more-favorable matchup versus in Week 12 versus the Panthers, who have allowed 22 passing scores this year.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Returns to end zone•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Posts 22 receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Snags sixth TD of season•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Salvages dud with insurance touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores long touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't score for first time this year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...