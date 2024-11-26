Lockett caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 16-6 win over the Cardinals.
Lockett handled a 66 percent snap share but failed to receive more than four targets for the fourth straight game. The veteran wideout is the clear No. 3 receiver in this offense, and he has produced just 495 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games.
