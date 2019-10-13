Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Registers 75 yards

Lockett caught all five targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.

Lockett made three of his catches for 35 yards on the Seahawks' game-winning drive, and the third reception on the drive was ruled a touchdown on the field but was reversed upon video review. Chris Carson scored on a one-yard run on the next play. Russell Wilson spread out his targets to 10 different players, but Lockett still managed to lead the team in targets along with D.K. Metcalf and Jaron Brown. His chances for red-zone targets could increase going forward if Will Dissly's (Achilles) injury is in fact serious.