Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Registers 75 yards
Lockett caught all five targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.
Lockett made three of his catches for 35 yards on the Seahawks' game-winning drive, and the third reception on the drive was ruled a touchdown on the field but was reversed upon video review. Chris Carson scored on a one-yard run on the next play. Russell Wilson spread out his targets to 10 different players, but Lockett still managed to lead the team in targets along with D.K. Metcalf and Jaron Brown. His chances for red-zone targets could increase going forward if Will Dissly's (Achilles) injury is in fact serious.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...