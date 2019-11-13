Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Rejoining team

Lockett (lower leg) is traveling back to Seattle on Wednesday and is expected to suit up Week 12, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett spent the last two days at Stanford Hospital due to a contusion in his shin suffered during Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers, and he'll now return to team facilities. The 27-year-old will benefit from extra time to recover due the opportune timing of Seattle's bye, and he appears to have a good chance at retaking the field without missing any time. In his five-year NFL career, the durable wideout has suited up for 73 of a possible 74 regular-season games.