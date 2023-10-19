Lockett (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett has opened Week 7 preparations with back-to-back capped sessions due to a hamstring injury, which is more than DK Metcalf has managed with his rib and hip issues. Metcalf has been able to gut them out so far this season, but Friday's practice report could be telling for their respective odds to play Sunday versus the Cardinals. There doesn't seem to be any indication that Metcalf will be limited or sidelined this weekend, but Lockett would stand to benefit if either scenario comes to pass.