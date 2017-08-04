Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Removed from PUP list

Lockett (leg) was removed from the Seahawks' PUP list on Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.

Lockett was spotted fielding punts with his helmet on at Friday's session, marking his first training camp action following last season's broken leg. While Lockett will surely be managed with care as the preseason advances, the 24-year-old maintained this offseason that he'd be ready for Week 1, and his clearance to practice only works toward that goal. Once fully reintegrated, Lockett will aim to reclaim the No. 2 wideout spot he earned ahead of Jermaine Kearse over the course of last term.