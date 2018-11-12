Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Returns to end zone

Lockett caught five of six targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams. He also rushed once for 18 yards.

Lockett is a mediocre fantasy asset without finding the paydirt, but he got there for the seventh time this year. Lockett also paced the team in targets, tying running back Mike Davis. He'll look to continue the success against a Packers team that has allowed just three touchdowns to wideouts over the last three weeks.