Lockett, who had exited Sunday's game against the Jets with a leg injury, was subsequently able to return to the contest, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

After having gone to the locker room near the end of the first half, Lockett re-entered the game for the first play of the fourth quarter, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Prior to his exit from the contest, the wideout had caught both of his targets for 15 yards.