Lockett cleared concussion protocol and returned to Sunday's game against the Giants, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lockett missed a couple plays on offense after taking a knee to his head in the first quarter. After clearing the league's concussion protocol, he'll return to the field and operate in the 1A-1B tandem with DK Metcalf.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Being checked for concussion•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Quiet against Eagles•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Thrives despite limitations•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: On pace to play Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Officially questionable for TNF•