Lockett caught all eight targets for 92 yards in Sunday's 38-25 win over the Falcons.

As if it were possible, Lockett's connection with Russell Wilson seemed to get stronger this offseason, as Wilson connected with the speedy receiver on every pass thrown his way. While it was DK Metcalf who found the end zone in this contest, both studs saw eight targets and were instrumental in helping Wilson reach historic efficiency -- his 88.6 completion percentage was the third-highest mark in NFL history. The big plays may start leaning toward the big-bodied Metcalf, but Lockett won't fade away in this offense regardless. The duo will face a tougher test in Week 2 when the Patriots come to town.