Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Salvages dud with insurance touchdown

Lockett caught three of four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders. He also ran for seven yards.

Lockett was a dud for three quarters, but he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass five seconds into the fourth quarter to give fantasy owners consolidation. He fell behind Doug Baldwin, who caught six of eight targets for a team-high 91 yards but no score. The team stays on the road against Detroit in Week 7.