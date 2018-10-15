Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Salvages dud with insurance touchdown
Lockett caught three of four targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders. He also ran for seven yards.
Lockett was a dud for three quarters, but he caught a 10-yard touchdown pass five seconds into the fourth quarter to give fantasy owners consolidation. He fell behind Doug Baldwin, who caught six of eight targets for a team-high 91 yards but no score. The team stays on the road against Detroit in Week 7.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores long touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't score for first time this year•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores again•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds end zone again•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds paydirt in fourth quarter•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Healthy for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...