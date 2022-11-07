Lockett caught all five of his targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Cardinals.
His nine-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter gave Seattle a lead the team wouldn't relinquish. Lockett has four TDs on the season, and they've all come in the last five games -- giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 10 clash with Tampa Bay in Germany.
