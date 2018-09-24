Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores again
Lockett caught four of six targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.
Lockett was having a quiet first half, but scored on a somewhat wide open 52-yard touchdown when the Cowboys blew their coverage before halftime. For the third straight game Lockett scored, and has seen a respectable 17 targets overall. Doug Baldwin (knee) remains out of the lineup, so Lockett should continue to lead Seattle in most receiving categories. The speedy wideout will face Arizona on the road in Week 4.
