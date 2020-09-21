Lockett caught seven of eight targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-30 win over the Patriots.

Lockett was once against Russell Wilson's favorite target in Week 2, working underneath as DK Metcalf and David Moore took the top off the Patriots' defense. He's up to his usual efficiency, too, as Lockett has now reeled in 15 of 16 targets for 159 yards and a score this year. Metcalf has been targeted on the deeper passes -- an area in which Lockett also excels -- but the tandem is a clear 1A-1B where both should be considered viable fantasy starters on a weekly basis. The Seahawks have a favorable Week 3 matchup in store, as Dallas allowed Matt Ryan to throw for 273 yards and four scores Sunday.