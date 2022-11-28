Lockett caught three of seven targets for 68 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders.
While it wasn't the most efficient performance for the veteran wideout, Lockett did haul in a 35-yard strike from Geno Smith in the second quarter to extend his TD streak to four games. He's posted a 16-240-4 line on 25 targets over that stretch, and he figures to be productive again in Week 13 against a struggling Rams squad.
