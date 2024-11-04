Lockett caught three of four targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Rams.

Lockett got the start in place of DK Metcalf (knee) and wound up catching his fourth touchdown of the season. The veteran receiver has posted a 34-456-2 receiving line through eight games as Seattle enters its bye week. Lockett has produced two strong fantasy games in place of the injured Metcalf, but the Seahawks' No. 1 wideout could return after the team's bye, so Lockett's outlook could take a slight hit against the 49ers on Nov. 17.