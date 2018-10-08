Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores long touchdown
Lockett caught three of five targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
Russell Wilson only attempted 21 passes, but was able to hook up with Lockett on a couple of pretty deep balls, including a 39-yard touchdown and 44-yard reception. Seattle's ground attack has been productive in each of the last three games, limiting Lockett's opportunities, but he remains WIlson's most trusted deep threat. In Week 6, the speedy wideout will face the Raiders.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't score for first time this year•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores again•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds end zone again•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds paydirt in fourth quarter•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Healthy for Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Gets three-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5