Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores long touchdown

Lockett caught three of five targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.

Russell Wilson only attempted 21 passes, but was able to hook up with Lockett on a couple of pretty deep balls, including a 39-yard touchdown and 44-yard reception. Seattle's ground attack has been productive in each of the last three games, limiting Lockett's opportunities, but he remains WIlson's most trusted deep threat. In Week 6, the speedy wideout will face the Raiders.