Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores team's only touchdown

Lockett caught five of seven targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.

On a broken play in the second quarter, Lockett appeared to wear out Marlon Humphrey before making a diving grab for the Seahawks' first and only touchdown of the game. With Russell Wilson's previous red-zone favorite Will Dissly (Achilles) out for the season, it's a good sign that Lockett is stepping up deep in enemy territory. Lockett will look to carry the momentum into Week 8's game against the Falcons, although Lockett hasn't scored in three road games this year despite finding paydirt in all four home contests.