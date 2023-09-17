Lockett secured eight of 10 targets for 59 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks' 37-31 overtime win over the Lions on Sunday.

Lockett made his fantasy managers' day in the final 15 minutes-plus of the contest, as he recorded a three-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter before adding a six-yard scoring catch in overtime where he extended himself to hit the pylon and put the game-winning points on the board for Seattle. Like the entirety of the Seahawks' air attack, Lockett was exponentially more productive than during the nightmarish Week 1 loss to the Rams, and after recording team-high reception and target totals Sunday, he'll head into a Week 3 home matchup against the Panthers with a head of steam.