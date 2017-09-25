Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Seemingly escapes without injury
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett merely had the wind knocked out of him during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Lockett went down on Seattle's final drive of the game, finishing with two catches for 30 yards on three targets. He could be in line for an expanded role Week 4 against Indianapolis, as Doug Baldwin suffered a groin injury of unknown severity earlier in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss.
More News
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...