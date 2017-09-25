Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Seemingly escapes without injury

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lockett merely had the wind knocked out of him during Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Lockett went down on Seattle's final drive of the game, finishing with two catches for 30 yards on three targets. He could be in line for an expanded role Week 4 against Indianapolis, as Doug Baldwin suffered a groin injury of unknown severity earlier in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss.