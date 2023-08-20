Lockett (undisclosed) brought in his only target for six yards in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The veteran wideout had worked through some tightness earlier in training camp, but he was healthy enough to make his preseason debut Saturday. Lockett's one catch came on Seattle's first drive as he worked with starting quarterback Geno Smith, and it remains to be seen if either of the duo will play in next Saturday afternoon's exhibition finale versus the Packers.