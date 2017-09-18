Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Sees more snaps Week 2
Lockett played 74.4 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 12-9 win over San Francisco, catching six of nine targets for 64 yards and adding 46 yards on two kickoff returns.
Lockett only played 53.1 percent of the Week 1 snaps, making his first appearance in a game since breaking his leg in December. Sunday's uptick may partially have been a result of Paul Richardson's limitation while playing through a finger injury, but Lockett likely would've seen an uptick in playing time even if Richardson had been completely healthy. Already making a push to reclaim the No. 2 receiver job, Lockett will probably play 60-80 percent of available offensive snaps Week 3 in Tennessee. He's only topped the 80-percent threshold once in his career.
