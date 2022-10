Lockett caught seven of eight targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Chargers.

While Lockett led the Seahawks in receptions and targets, his production was disappointing, especially considering DK Metcalf left the game in the first quarter with a knee injury. Lockett has hauled in at least five passes in five of the last six games, and if Metcalf's injury proves to be serious, he could deliver much better numbers in Week 8 against the Giants.