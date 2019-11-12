Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Should be OK for next game
Lockett is expected to be OK after he went to the hospital to have his left shin looked at following Monday's 27-24 overtime win at San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Lockett missed the extra period due to severe swelling in the shin, which resulted in him making a visit to Stanford Hospital. The Seahawks have a bye week on tap, so he'll have plenty of time to rest and recover before their next game Nov. 24 at Philadelphia.
