Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Should be OK for next game

Lockett is expected to be OK after he went to the hospital to have his left shin looked at following Monday's 27-24 overtime win at San Francisco, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Lockett missed the extra period due to severe swelling in the shin, which resulted in him making a visit to Stanford Hospital. The Seahawks have a bye week on tap, so he'll have plenty of time to rest and recover before their next game Nov. 24 at Philadelphia.