Lockett recorded five receptions on six targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.
Lockett did the majority of his damage on a pair of long scores that went for 40 and 35 yards. Those were his first touchdowns of the season, but he's been in strong form overall since a quiet opening week. Across his last four games, Lockett has topped 100 yards on two occasions and at least one reception of 20 yards or more in every matchup.
