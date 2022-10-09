Lockett recorded five receptions on six targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Lockett did the majority of his damage on a pair of long scores that went for 40 and 35 yards. Those were his first touchdowns of the season, but he's been in strong form overall since a quiet opening week. Across his last four games, Lockett has topped 100 yards on two occasions and at least one reception of 20 yards or more in every matchup.