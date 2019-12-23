Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Shut down by Cardinals

Lockett caught one of eight targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Lockett looked like he was back on track after putting up eight receptions for 120 yards and a touchdown in Week 15's win over the Panthers, but he produced a bust performance against the league's worst-ranked pass defense Sunday. The fifth-year wideout did admit after last week's strong effort that he was still ailing from the flu bug, but nonetheless it's disappointing that for the fifth time in six games Lockett finished with less than 45 receiving yards. Lockett will look to get back on track with the NFC West crown on the line next Sunday against the 49ers, but it'll be tough since the Niners sport the league's best pass defense (165.6 passing yards allowed per game).