Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Sits out practice to start week
Lockett (lower leg) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Lockett spent two nights in the hospital due to swelling from a shin contusion following Week 10's win over the 49ers, and he's benefitted from a bye week to recover. Coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about the wideout's ability to play Sunday against the Eagles, only for the 27-year-old to start the practice week on the sidelines. The team is optimistic that Lockett will return to the field for Thursday's practice in some capacity, but unless he can work without limitations, Lockett will likely carry an injury tag into Sunday's clash. D.K. Metcalf and Josh Gordon figure to see boosts in usage if Lockett's unable to play.
