Lockett (hamstring) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

With DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) sidelined during this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals, Lockett didn't get much more run than normal (70 percent snap share) and also ranked third among Seahawks in receiving yards (38) behind rookies Jaxon Smith-Njigba (63) and Jake Bobo (61). The hamstring injury that contained Lockett to limited sessions last Wednesday and Thursday now is keeping him out of drills for a second straight practice dating back to Week 7 prep. As a result, his status will be one to watch closely in the coming days to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday against the Browns.