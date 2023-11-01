Lockett (hamstring) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dating back to Week 7 prep, Lockett now has been listed as a DNP on four of the Seahawks' last five injury reports due to a hamstring issue, but it hasn't stopped him from suiting up the last two contests on his way to 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown. He may follow a similar practice pattern until his hamstring is back to 100 percent, but his availability for game days doesn't appear to be in much question.