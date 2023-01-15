Lockett caught six of eight targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 41-23 wild-card loss to the 49ers.

The veteran wideout was reduced to being a possession option for Geno Smith while DK Metcalf (10-136-2 on 13 targets) did the damage downfield. Lockett reached 1,000 receiving yards for the fourth straight campaign in 2022, finishing with 84 catches for 1,033 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games, and after a fairly seamless transition from Russell Wilson, he should see success next season whether Smith gets re-signed or Seattle looks elsewhere for a starting quarterback.