Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Snags sixth TD of season
Lockett caught two passes on two targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions. He rushed twice for 13 yards.
Lockett still hasn't surpassed five receptions or 100 receiving yards through seven games, so his fantasy value has been touchdown-dependent. Luckily for those owners, he has six scores through seven games. He'll face the Chargers at home in Week 9.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Salvages dud with insurance touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores long touchdown•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Doesn't score for first time this year•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Scores again•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds end zone again•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Finds paydirt in fourth quarter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...