Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Snags sixth TD of season

Lockett caught two passes on two targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions. He rushed twice for 13 yards.

Lockett still hasn't surpassed five receptions or 100 receiving yards through seven games, so his fantasy value has been touchdown-dependent. Luckily for those owners, he has six scores through seven games. He'll face the Chargers at home in Week 9.