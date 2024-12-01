Lockett (knee) caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.

Lockett continues to be outplayed by a significant margin by both Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf, who combined for 140 receiving yards against the Jets. The 32-year-old Lockett seems to have lost a step, with 20 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games. He'll be tough to trust in a Week 14 rematch against the Cardinals, who just limited Lockett to 20 yards in Week 12.