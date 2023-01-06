Lockett (shin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After having surgery to repair a broken left index finger on Dec. 19, Lockett returned from a one-game absence this past Sunday against the Jets, but he was in and out of the contest with an unknown lower-leg issue. It's been termed a shin injury on the Seahawks' Week 18 practice reports and so far hasn't allowed him to log any on-field work. Coach Pete Carroll told Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune on Wednesday that Lockett expects to be available to play through his bruised shin Sunday versus the Rams, but he seems like a prime candidate to carry a designation into the weekend, something that'll be revealed on Friday's report.