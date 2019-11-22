Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Still limited Thursday
Lockett (shin) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett is putting himself into a position to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia with activity in both Week 12 sessions to date. Considering he's only a little more than a week removed from a two-day stay in the hospital to reduce swelling in his left shin, he remains a question mark, but the Seahawks will have an opportunity to clear up his status on Friday's injury report.
More News
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Listed as limited Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Sits out practice to start week•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Expected to be available Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Rejoining team•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Optimism reigns•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Should be OK for next game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...