Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Still limited Thursday

Lockett (shin) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett is putting himself into a position to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia with activity in both Week 12 sessions to date. Considering he's only a little more than a week removed from a two-day stay in the hospital to reduce swelling in his left shin, he remains a question mark, but the Seahawks will have an opportunity to clear up his status on Friday's injury report.

