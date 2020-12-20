Lockett caught four of seven targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.

The Seahawks' strategy was clear early in the game; they wanted to avoid Washington's pass rush. In turn, Lockett was targeted on short passes six times in the first 20 minutes of the game, and he caught four of those throws for 34 yards. The sixth-year wideout was only targeted one more time all game, failing to haul in that look. Since ringing up seven touchdowns over the first six games, Lockett has produced just one score over eight contests, and he hasn't surpassed the 67-yard threshold in that stretch. He'll look to rediscover the pay dirt in a home matchup against the Rams next week.