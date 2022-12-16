Lockett broke a bone in his index finger during Thursday's 21-13 loss to the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett played the majority of the game and tied for the team lead with seven receptions and paced the receiving corps with 68 yards. However, he exited the contest late and will be sidelined for some period of time. Coach Pete Carroll declined to give further detail, though he said Lockett hopes to return for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Jets, per Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle.