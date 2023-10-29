Lockett (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Browns.

Lockett was able to play through a hamstring injury Week 7 when DK Metcalf was inactive due to rib and hip issues. After opening Week 8 prep with back-to-back missed practices because of the lingering health concern, Lockett capped it with a full session, and while the wide receiver was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, coach Pete Carroll told Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times on Friday that Lockett was in line to play this weekend. Indeed, that has come to pass, but Lockett may have a tough time producing against a Cleveland defense that has allowed an NFL-low 47.9 percent catch rate and just three touchdowns to wide receivers in six games this season.